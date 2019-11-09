2009 HC Verdict: What the court directed and what’s been done

The apex court in 2009 directed the government to demarcate the original territory of the four Dhaka rivers — Buriganga, Turag, Balu Shitalakhya — restore those rivers to their original state and protect them against grabbing and from pollution. [Read More]
Source: The Daily Star
