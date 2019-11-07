 

US accuses 2 ex-Twitter employees of spying for Saudi Arabia

Two former employees of Twitter and a third man from Saudi Arabia face US charges of spying for the kingdom by digging up private user data and giving it to Saudi officials in exchange for payment, a complaint from the Department of Justice shows. [Read More]

Source: The Daily Star


