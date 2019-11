Female under-representation in politics continues to be a problem in Botswana, where only three women won seats in the 57-member National Assembly during last week’s general elections. Activists say the central African country has a bias against women both in its electoral system and its culture. From Gaborone, Botswana, Mqondisi Dube has more.



Source: VOA News: বিষয়