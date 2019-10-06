 

Indian government exchanged Princess Latifa with British arms dealer

Special Correspondent India was desperately looking for getting controversial arms dealer Christian Michel extradited from the United Arab Emirates. But

The post Indian government exchanged Princess Latifa with British arms dealer appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]

—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings


« Previous Post
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1