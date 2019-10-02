Brazil Senate’s Pension Reform Vote Facing Late Hurdles

A second-round vote on pension reform scheduled for next week in Brazil’s Senate may not take place if the government reneges on promises made to lawmakers in return for their support, the government’s leader in the upper house said on Tuesday.

Major Olimpio told reporters that the majority view among senators at a meeting in Brasilia on Tuesday is that the government must meet their demands if its main economic reform legislation of the year is to be enacted on schedule.

“It’s not a threat, it’s a warning. Most senators said ‘we are going to vote for Brazil today, but if there are no commitments made by the government, there will be no vote on the 10th,’” Olimpio said.

The concerns revolve around new proposals that will govern federal and state government finances, known as the “federative pact,” including whether regional demands will be met.

The landmark overhaul of Brazil’s costly social security system aims to save the government almost 1 trillion reais ($240 billion) over the next decade via a mix of unpopular measures like raising the minimum retirement age and increasing workers’ pension contributions.

It is being closely watched by investors worried about Brazil’s budget deficit and national debt. The government, central bank and many economists insist it is needed to boost confidence, investment and ultimately economic growth.

Brazil’s President of the Senate Davi Alcolumbre speaks with Secretary of Social Security Rogerio Marinho and Senator Fernando Bezerra during a session to vote on a pension reform bill at the Federal Senate in Brasilia, Oct. 1, 2019.

A first-round vote will go ahead later on Tuesday in the Senate after the Constitution and Justice Committee approved changes to the text by a 17-9 vote, clearing the way for the full chamber to vote on the bill. Because the bill amends the country’s constitution, a second vote is required.

Senator Fernando Bezerra, the government’s leader in the upper house, was more upbeat. While admitting some senators are dissatisfied over “pending issues” and the federative pact, he said the second-round vote is still on track for Oct. 10.

“The timetable remains, but we need to talk a lot,” he said.

Senator Davi Alcolumbre, head of the upper chamber, had said last month that pension reform would clear the Senate and be ready for presidential signature by Oct. 10.

