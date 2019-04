U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials said Tuesday more than 53,000 families were apprehended crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in March, the highest number recorded in a single month. The CBP statement came one day after a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from forcing Central American migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum cases were being processed in U.S. courts. [Read More]



Source: VOA News: Economy and Finance