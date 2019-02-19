 

Somalian jihadist group Al Shabab jumps on anti-Israel and anti-Trump bandwagon

A.J. Caschetta The Somalian terrorist organization al Shabaab recently explained that its attack at the DusitD2 hotel in Kenya on

The post Somalian jihadist group Al Shabab jumps on anti-Israel and anti-Trump bandwagon appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]

—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings


« Previous Post
Next Post »
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1