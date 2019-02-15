 

US lawmakers reach border-security deal to avert new shutdown

Congressional negotiators reaches agreement to prevent a government shutdown and finance construction of new barriers along the US-Mexico border, overcoming a late-stage hang-up over immigration enforcement issues that had threatened to scuttle the talks. [Read More]

—–
Source: The Daily Star


« Previous Post
Next Post »
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1