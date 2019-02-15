 

Guptill remembers ‘that’ Champions Trophy match at Cardiff

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill was aware of the threat that Bangladesh possesses and specifically remembered the damage that the Tigers inflicted during the Champions Trophy game at Cardiff where Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad produced a miraculous comeback. [Read More]

Source: The Daily Star


