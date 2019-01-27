News Desk The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the five-year jail sentence imposed on January 23 by Tehran’s Revolutionary Court
The post Iran sentences journalist to five years for exposing corruption appeared first on Blitz.
[Read More]
—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings
Convert your countries money into Bangladesh taka.
Copyright 2007 The Sylhet Times • Privacy • Legal • Submissions • Suggestions • Contact Us • Site Map • Mobile/PDA • RSS
Comments are closed. Please check back later.