US, China Holding Fresh Trade Talks

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are holding trade talks Monday in Beijing as the world’s two largest economies seek a resolution to an ongoing tariff fight.

The meetings are due to last for two days, and both sides are expressing optimism.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week, “I think we’ll have a deal with China,” while Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the negotiators would have “positive and constructive discussions.”

Last year, Trump imposed tariff hikes of up to 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese goods. That move prompted China to respond with its own tariff increases on $110 billion of U.S. goods.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to halt any further tariff increases for 90 days beginning January 1.



