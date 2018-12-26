Daniel Pipes Ben Caspit in Al-Monitor has leaked details of the Trump administration’s “ultimate deal” to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Citing an
The post If President Trump wants to divide Jerusalem into three appeared first on Blitz.
[Read More]
—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings
Convert your countries money into Bangladesh taka.
Copyright 2007 The Sylhet Times • Privacy • Legal • Submissions • Suggestions • Contact Us • Site Map • Mobile/PDA • RSS
Comments are closed. Please check back later.