 

Web of Propaganda of Glenn Greenwald

Steven Emerson Purportedly dedicated to “adversarial journalism,” whose “prime target is the U.S. intelligence apparatus,” Glenn Greenwald’s Intercept, according to one commentator,

The post Web of Propaganda of Glenn Greenwald appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]

—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings


« Previous Post
Next Post »
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1