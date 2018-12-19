UN expert calls for “rehabilitation” of ISIS jihadis and their “reintegration” into Western societies

Robert Spencer

“We need to think about the reintegration of a number of people involved in these terrorist activities, but after the rehabilitation process.”

Rehabilitation process? When has that ever worked? In reality, deradicalization programs, upon which the West has placed so much hope, have long been an obvious failure. Such programs are based on the premise that the true teachings of Islam are peaceful, and so all that needs to be done is show the jihadis how they’re misunderstanding the Qur’an and overlooking its teachings of peace, and all will be well. But since the Qur’an and Sunnah are full of commands to make war against and subjugate unbelievers, the idea that jihadis can be “deradicalized” by reference to them is just a myth told to Infidel authorities to lull them into complacency.

Deradicalization programs have been implemented elsewhere, notably in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. Let’s look at how they fared. From the Jihad Watch archives:

Gitmo prisoner reveals: Saudi “deradicalization program” is really a jihad training program

11 ex-Gitmo prisoners flee the Saudi “rehabilitation program” and join up with terrorist groups

Jaw-dropper: 25 former Gitmo detainees “return to militancy” despite Saudi rehab program!

Graduate from Saudi jihadi rehab program killed in Syrian jihad: “killed a large number of Christians before his acceptance by God”

Flight 253 jihadist wasn’t cured by Saudi anti-jihad art therapy

Former Guantanamo detainee now top al-Qaeda ideologue — “He was transferred to Saudi Arabia in 2006 where he was placed in a national rehabilitation project.”

Indonesian government admits that its jihadist rehab program is a failure

Malaysia: Muslim cleric active in deradicalization program promotes hatred of non-Muslims

France’s only jihadi “deradicalization” center is closing — it was voluntary, and it was empty

Australia: Multi-million-dollar taxpayer-funded “deradicalization” helpline “failing to gain traction”

Voronkov continued: “…and these two processes are very difficult but very important in order to achieve the final goal to exclude terrorism from the international agenda.”

Good luck with that, tovarisch, but when the “international community” refuses even to acknowledge the motivating ideology behind jihad terrorism, you aren’t likely to accomplish it.

“UN Official Calls for Reintegration of Daesh Family Members Into Society,” Sputnik News, December 15, 2018 (thanks to The Religion of Peace)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Vladimir Voronkov, the head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, called on the international community on 15 December to solve the issue of reintegration of relatives of the members of the Daesh* terrorist group into society.

“We need to think about the reintegration of a number of people involved in these terrorist activities, but after the rehabilitation process, and these two processes are very difficult but very important in order to achieve the final goal to exclude terrorism from the international agenda,” Voronkov stated at the Doha Forum 2018 in Qatar, adding that it was necessary to show that there was a way forward for those people….

Voronkov revealed that his office was preparing a handbook on the best practices in the counterterrorism field.

