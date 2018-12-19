Is Bangladesh against militancy, really?

Anita Mathur

Search for International Terrorist Entities or SITE is not any unknown name to most of the counterterrorism experts. For years, SITE “has garnered wide attention by publicizing statements and videos from extremist chat rooms and Web sites, while attracting controversy over the secrecy of SITE’s methodology. Rita Katz and Josh Devon were the only listed ‘staffs’ of this group. Although, Bangladesh’s leading English newspaper The Daily Star (TDS) had branded Rita Katz as a ‘Mossad’ agent, she actually was born in Basra city in Iraq. The only reason TDS might have found Mossad in Rita Katz is her Jewish background. Moreover, it is a common practice of the antisemitic media in branding Jews and anti-jihadist individuals as Mossad agent or Zionist spy.

Editor of Blitz, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury also was charged as Mossad spy by the Islamist coalition government of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh (JIB). In 2004, Jamaat leader Matiur Rahman Nizami had demanded death penalty of Mr. Choudhury through a public meeting of this notorious jihadist-connected party. Jamaat-e-Islami members in the then administration, including the Home Minister and Home Secretary had played key role in brutal torture of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury during interrogation and subsequently keeping him in an isolated cell in the prison with hardened criminals. The authorities even did not allow Mr. Choudhury in attending his mother’s funeral.

The subsequent government of Awami League, which boasts of being secularist, had been much crueler to Mr. Choudhury. They had kept him in condemned cell alongside condemned convicts for a total period of 43 months. This was surely the most notorious example of any government’s exposed cruelty on an internationally acclaimed anti-militancy journalist. Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury was charged with sedition, treason and blasphemy for exposing madrassas as the breeding grounds of jihadists; and branding Osama Bin Laden and Yaseer Arafat as terrorists. By convicting Mr. Choudhury, Bangladesh authorities have left a clear signal to the international community – it is not against Islamist jihadists and international terror outfits.

Bangladesh in the UN:

In the recent past, when the United States moved a resolution entitled “Activities of Hamas and Other Militant Groups in Gaza, in the United Nations for condemning mega-terrorist outfit Hamas, Bangladesh have directly opposed it. Such opposition certainly has proved – Bangladesh is not against mega-terror outfit Hamas, or is not willing condemning it.

Hamas which is labeled a terror group the US, Europe and elsewhere, hailed the failure of the resolution to pass as a “slap” to US President Donald Trump’s administration. Meaning, Bangladesh government was an active part of the “slap” to the US President Donald Trump’s administration.

After voting of the resolution, Israeli ambassador in the US said, “Wait when you will have to deal with terrorism in your own countries. Your silence in the face of evil reveals your true colors. It tells us what side you are really on: a side that does not care for the lives of innocent Israelis and innocent Palestinians who have fallen victim to the terrorists of Hamas.”

Romance with the Islamists:

While Bangladesh Nationalist Party is romancing with Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, ruling Awami League has stepped into the same show by embracing another notorious Islamist group named Hefazat-e-Islam (HeI) as its new-darling. In the recent months, HeI has taken lots of benefits from the ruling party thus pressing Bangladesh towards the fate of Islamization. It should be mentioned here that, HeI, a group of the Qawmi madrassa teachers and students openly proclaims establishment of Caliphate in Bangladesh. Ideologically it is no different than Islamic State (ISIS) or Al Qaeda.

Is SITE dead?

According to the latest search, the website of the Search for International Terrorist Entity (SITE) is found to have been already taken by Andrew Llloyd Personal Blog. As the website now seems to be inactive, it may even be a fact that – SITE website has already been hacked.

The post Is Bangladesh against militancy, really? appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings