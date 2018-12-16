Robert Spencer

Will the New York Times fire him? No, they’ll probably give him a raise.

“New York Times photographer posted support for terrorism on Instagram,” by Eylon Levy, i24News, December 14, 2018:

A Pulitzer-nominated New York Times photographer posted support for terrorism on his social media, i24NEWS has discovered.

Wissam Nassar posted pictures of the suspected terrorists behind the Barkan Industrial Estate and Ofra shooting attacks on Instagram, adding the text: “A sad morning that carries with it pride with the martyrs, and honor in resistance. ‘If you lost the way, follow the martyrs’.”

The Palestinian Gaza-based photographer uploaded it as a “story”, meaning it was deleted after 24 hours.

Palestinians Salih Omar Barghouti and Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alwa were killed in IDF manhunts on the night of 12 December. Barghouti was suspected of being part of a terror cell that committed the drive-by shooting outside the West Bank settlement of Ofra on the night of 9 December. The cell injured seven people, shooting a seven-months pregnant woman in the stomach—and forcing doctors to prematurely deliver the baby, who died three days later.

Na’alwa had been on the run for two months since the 7 October Barkan Industrial Estate attack, in which he shot dead two Israeli coworkers: 29-year-old Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, whom he handcuffed before killing, and 35-year-old Ziv Hajbi.

Islamist terror group Hamas took responsibility for both attacks. Its armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said: “From the heroic Barkan operation to the Ofra operation, the Qassam Brigades are undertaking a new battle.”

Wissam Nassar’s work has been featured in Time Magazine and The New York Times, which used his photographs inside Gaza in articles on the “Great March of Return” protests and riots.

The post NYT photographer posted support for “Palestinian” jihad terrorism on Instagram appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings