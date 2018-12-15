Fugitive Bangladeshi Colonel publishing an anti-government book

Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

Being instigated by Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) leader Barrister Abdur Razzak, a controversial fugitive Colonel is publishing an anti-government book from New York, which will be published and distributed by an American publication house. Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan, who fled to the United Kingdom after smuggling-out over US$ 300 million, is known in Bangladesh as a fraud. During last several years, he turned into a multi-billionaire from the status of mere pauper by selling lands and properties to various individuals in Bangladesh with forged documents. He was maintaining a gang of lawyers who had helped him in preparing these forged documents.

Colonel (Retired) Md. Shahid Uddin Khan (Army No: BA002428, Course: 8 BMA, Commission date June 10, 1983) runs a company named Zumana Investments and Properties Limited, Unit 29, Bow Triangle Business Center, Eleanor Street, E3 4UR, London, United Kingdom. He, along with his wife Farjana Anjum and daughters Shehtaz Munasi Khan and Parisa Pinaz Khan obtained immigrant status in the United Kingdom under Visa Tier 1 (Investor) Migrant, VAF No: 511702 in the month of November 2009.

Sitting in the UK, Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan has been regularly contacting some of his intimate friends in the Bangladesh Armed Forces (including some retired officers), giving them instigation of a military coup.

Since August this year, Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan had established deeper relations with Jamaat-e-Islami leader Barrister Abdur Razzak. The duo conspired of getting a book published from the US just before the general election in Bangladesh with the ulterior agenda of maligning the image of Awami League. The titled – Bangladesh, Black Money & Murders though is being written by a ghost writer from Britain, Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan will be shown as the author of the book.

Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan is accused of falsely using names of several influential individuals in Bangladesh for the sake of continuing his forgery and fraud.

