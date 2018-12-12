Terror attack in Israel – Pregnant woman critically injured, six others hurt

News Desk

A pregnant woman was left in critical condition and six others suffered moderate or light injures in a terror attack Sunday evening, when shots were fired from a passing car at a crowd of people waiting at a bus stop outside the Israeli West Bank settlement of Ofra.

The woman, 21, suffered wounds to her upper body and was rushed to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, in the capital, the Magen David Adom paramedic service said. The woman, who was said to be in the 30th-week of her pregnancy, was undergoing surgery at the hospital late Sunday. Initial reports said she was in her 30s.

A man, 21, with moderate wounds, was taken to the same hospital as were two others who had light injuries. Army Radio said the woman’s husband was among those lightly injured.

Another person, 22, with moderate injuries, and two 16-year-old girls with light injuries, were taken to Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in the north of the capital, MDA said.

In security camera video of the shooting, posted to social media, a white car is seen slowing down near the bus stop, after which bullets can be seen striking the crowd who scramble for cover. The car, which comes to a stop for a few moments while the shooting apparently continues, then speeds off down the road as IDF soldiers are seen running to bus stop.

The car from which the shots were fired was believed to have at least two occupants.

The IDF launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

Paramedics who were in the MDA station nearby heard the shooting and immediately drove to the scene in an ambulance and began treating the victims.

Bus stops are also popular hitchhiking points often used by IDF soldiers looking for rides.

The northern entrance to al-Bireh, a town adjacent to Ramallah, was closed in both directions, the official Palestinian Authority news site Wafa reported as the IDF tried to locate the gunmen.

Two months ago, a Palestinian terrorist shot dead two Israelis at the Barkan Industrial Park. He is still on the run.

