In Sweden Christmas called “Winter Celebration” to avoid offending Muslims

Robert Spencer

“’How to avoid attacks from Muslims: 1) Call Christmas “winter celebration” in order not to upset Muslims 2) If they still want to kill us: Add concrete blocks and other “Islam décor” to the square. How the hell did we get here?’ Micke69 asked.”

Well, it all started when you began electing Leftist governments.

“Christmas called ‘winter celebration’ in Swedish media and the Swedes are sick of it,” Voice of Europe, December 6, 2018:

Twitter has rebuked one of Sweden’s leading regional dailies, being accused of ‘political correctness gone too far’.

So Christmas is now called ‘winter celebration’ in Malmö? There you have it… Waiting to open my ‘winter presents’ lying under the ‘winter tree’

The offending published report was by Sydsvenskan, and described how Malmö is preparing for Christmas celebrations amidst the need for more security than in the past. They moved the celebration from Gustaf Adolf Square to larger Stortorget Square.

The newspaper chose to call it “winter celebration” instead of Christmas and it has not gone over with members of the Swedish public.

“So Christmas is now called ‘winter celebration’ in Malmö? There you have it”, user Nätsäkerhets expert tweeted. “Waiting to open my ‘winter presents’ lying under ‘winter tree’”, one user said sarcastically.

“Is this the first time a newspaper non-ironically uses the world ‘Winter Celebration’ for Christmas in a news piece?”, user Alexander TixE queried.

“Who wants to celebrate Scanian winter anyway? Dark, +3 degrees, wet snow and wind blowing at 13 metres per second”, one of the replies said.

Others pointed out the inequality of their political correctness: ”Will you replace Ramadan with ‘Starvation Celebration’ in order not to trigger Christians, or are only Muslims being violated?”

“How to avoid attacks from Muslims: 1) Call Christmas ‘winter celebration’ in order not to upset Muslims 2) If they still want to kill us: Add concrete blocks and other ‘Islam décor’ to the square. How the hell did we get here?” Micke69 asked.

