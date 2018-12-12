Church of Sweden votes against ban on Islamic call to prayer

Robert Spencer

“Imagine how amazing it would be that more people could encounter the love of Allah…”

Yes, imagine how amazing it will be when Muslims who have encountered the love of Allah conquer and subjugate the native Swedes, and force them to pay the jizya (tax) and accept the other humiliating and discriminatory regulations of dhimmitude that deny them basic rights, in accord with the Qur’an’s command that the People of the Book be made “to pay the jizya with willing submission and feel themselves subdued” (Qur’an 9:29).

“Church committee votes yes to Islam: ‘Great for more to encounter the love of Allah,’” translated from “Kyrkomötet röstade ja till islam: ‘Fantastiskt att fler får möta Allahs kärlek,’” Fria Tider, December 8, 2018 (thanks to Denny):

Domestic. During the Church of Sweden’s meeting in November, the Sweden Democrats’ critical initiative on dropping calls to prayer was voted down, reports the Christian newspaper The Day. Among the arguments of the other participants was the opportunity for more people to meet the “love of Allah.”

The Church committee is the highest decision-making body of the Swedish Church.

Prior to the November meeting, the Sweden Democrats, who had 24 mandates, had suggested that the Church of Sweden should have a critical attitude towards the Islamic prayer call.

However, the motion was voted down by a large majority.

206 voted against and 26 for.

Among those who argued against the motion was Artemis Lumarker from Open Church, a nomination group within the Swedish Church.

“Imagine how amazing it would be that more people could encounter the love of Allah and God, and what we get out of the meeting with each other,” he said, according to the Day, and also claimed that SD is trying to “dehumanize” other people….

Social Democrat Isak Öhrlund explained, on the other hand, that the Church should be “a progressive and open force” in society, writes the Day, and therefore one cannot be critical of prayer calls.

