Ridiculous Ocasio-Cortez threatens Donald Trump Jr

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is new to Congress, having just been elected to represent part of New York City, so it should be expected there’s a learning curve for her.

For example, she recently cited the ‘three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House,” spoke of her “inauguration” as one of 535 members of the U.S. House and openly discussed a run for the presidency, as a novice newcomer to government.

But Friday’s stunt forced her into a 180 and quick retreat when she realized she had made a threat against the son of President Trump.

It came, of course, in her social media.

“I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up. Please, keep it coming Jr. – it’s definitely a ‘very, very large brain’ idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month. Have fun!”

About as quickly as it took for smart phones across the country to illuminate her latest, she realized that making a threat to a member of the White House administration isn’t a good thing.

“For the GOP crying that this is a ‘threat’ – I don’t have power to subpoena anybody. Congress as a body, GOP included, has the power. No indiv member can issue a subpoena unless they are a Chair (which, as a freshman, I can assure you I will not be). Also must be under purview.”

The reaction in the cyberworld brought her comments into focus..

Oooh. You found someone to explain things to you! How nice! Now, let’s go over the three houses thing again…” wrote one.

e_Michael wrote, “Its not ‘the GOP’ – you did, in fact, threaten him in your original tweet. Just apologize and move on.”

LexExPat added, “You, individually, do not have subpoena power. But your colleagues who will shortly be in power will. Your statement was indeed a threat, regardless of your individual authority.”

Another critic teased her: “You can’t subpoena all of us.”

Tiny Smidgen added, “Is there a child safety lock for Twitter. This lady needs it … bad.”

Another added, “You threatened congressional action against a private citizen because you didn’t like what he said: this ain’t Cuba, sweetpea, and you sure as h— aren’t going to ‘disappear’ critics because you don’t like what they say. You’d better brush up on the 1A before you’re recalled.”

JJ wrote, “A threat is still a threat. Just because you don’t have the power *-now-* doesn’t mean it’s not a threat.”

And Robert Frisone added, “Are you threatening an American citizen with a congressional subpoena to suppress his constitutional privilege of free speech? That’s a position that should you in front of the ethics committee.”

At Twitchy, the commentary headline was “THAT makes it ok then … NOT: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backpedals in a MAJOR way after ‘threatening’ Donald Trump Jr.”

“Not so tough now, is she? Oh to be a fly on the wall when she figured out she screwed up on that tweet.”

On Twitchy was posted this from Chibi William Henry Harrison: “Kitten, as a government representative what you said is an affront to anyone that believes in the 1st Amendment. You are a public figure now, and if us unelected peons want to call you a ‘fascist idiot,’ we can do that until out heart’s content you fascist idiot.”

Not only has she compared illegal aliens to victims of the Holocaust and her own election to a moon landing, she boasted of plans to control the three chambers of Congress.

According to her, that would be the presidency, the Senate, and the House.

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress — Uh, rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House.”

To others who have studied government, the three branches of government are the executive, the judicial and legislative.

Molly Prince at the Daily Caller News Foundation reported the “progressive darling” and self-proclaimed Democratic socialist “seemed to be confusing the two chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate, with the three branches of American government, the Executive, Legislative and Judicial.”

The report points out she graduated cum laude from Boston University in 2011.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh called Ocasio-Cortez the “It Girl” of the Democratic Party “who doesn’t even know what the three branches of government are.”

“This is American public education at work,” Limbaugh said. “She’s a former bartender. You gotta wonder if she knows the difference between Scotch, bourbon and whiskey. You know, the three chambers of liquor.”

Ocasio-Cortez’ response was anger.

“Maybe instead of Republicans drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo, waiting to chop up word slips that I correct in real-tomd (sic), they actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make. That they don’t believe people deserve a right to healthcare.”

Shortly after she was elected to Congress, Ocasio-Cortez participated in a sit-in in the office of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Townhall reported Ocasio-Cortez “met with members from the Sunrise Movement, a nationwide coalition of young liberals concerned with climate change, in an effort to send a message to Rep. Pelosi that this was the true base of the Democratic Party.”

“If the Democratic leaders wanted unity, they would have to listen and work with these young progressives.”

She also has talked about a run for the presidency and once stated the Electoral College, the constitutionally mandated process through which presidents are elected, must be abolished.

Further, she has talked about her “inauguration” to Congress.

