German mother may face prosecution for posting picture of daughter’s ‘dark skinned’ sex attacker on Facebook

German police stopped a mother from searching for the alleged sexual molester of her 12-year-old daughter on Facebook.

Her post was soon shared thousands of times containing pictures of a black man. The post did not go into further detail other than asking if people knew this man.

The man supposedly sexually molested her daughter on a train from Freiburg to Schiengen on Sunday. A police spokesperson confirmed the incident and that further steps will be taken.

The police gave reasons of protecting the victim and the ongoing investigation not to elaborate further. On Monday morning the police posted a strongly censored picture of the original post with lettering reading: “Not like this!”

The police further stated that the release of picture without the consent of the pictured person is a crime and will be prosecuted. The public search with a picture is in the authority of police only through a court order.

Voices claiming the police protect foreign criminals will only be amplified by the police statement, which ended by stating that even sharing the post could constitute a release of the pictures and could therefore be considered a crime.

