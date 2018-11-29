Radical Islam, Koran, Jihad and rights of women

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury

Just recently we got good news from Australia stating Prime Minister Scott Morrison mulling plan to strip jihadist of citizenship and expel them from the country. The news.com.au reported, Australian government is considering a plan to cancel the citizenship of Aussies identified as serious terror threats, or if they’ve been flagged for extremism. According to the Daily Telegraph, the plan would only apply to Aussies who have parents or grandparents from different countries thus allowing them to obtain citizenship somewhere else.

Chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Migration Jason Wood said, “As far as I’m concerned, if you’ve put your hand up to say you uphold the rights and responsibility of Australian citizenship, but the next minute you want to talk jihad all day, it’s a breach of contract and you need to go.”

But things aren’t pleasant at all in Britain. Few days back, London was on alert as a Christmas Terror Investigation was launched after Police found two IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) at a North London flat. Scotland Yard said: “Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have launched an investigation after two devices were found at an address in Harlesden.”

An interesting interaction:

Famous website Jihad Watch that monitors radical Islamic terrorism published an interesting interaction between Joshua Winston and UK MEP Janice Atkinson. Those of us who are confronting doing research on radical Islam and jihad, this interaction would be educative and of immense interest. Here it is:

Joshua Winston – Janice, for the most part, the majority of world religions live side by side in peace, with occasional clashes. Are you seeing that Islam is the only religion which seems unable to live in peace and harmony with anyone without demanding special status and privileges far outweighing its percentage of the population or the contribution Muslims make within their host country and culture?

Janice Atkinson – I think the problem with Islam, as reinforced on the BBC recently by a Sikh priest, is that they work on ancient scriptures that they take as literal and convey this to uneducated and therefore vulnerable people. Literal interpretations take no account of the modern world. But that suits many jihadist imams for their own political and jihadi aims. If you can keep the poor and uneducated masses joined by a medieval doctrine, you have a ready-made audience, a united audience, united in hate and mistrust. Look at Pakistan and the case of Christian woman Asia Bibi. The uneducated masses are calling for the death sentence by stoning to death. The saddest part of this is that Western governments were not prepared to offer her asylum because they are afraid of upsetting the uneducated Pakistanis in their own countries, particularly the UK, where I feel so ashamed that my government have pandered to a loud, intolerant and hateful minority.

We have allowed this minority to exist in their own multicultural bubble which has festered hate, mistrust, misogyny and abhorrent practices such as FGM, child marriage, arranged marriage and Sharia law. And, of course, child sexual grooming, which is conducted by 80% Pakistani/Pakistani heritage men.

JW – You have correctly broken down all of the crime statistics caused by migrants in your last book, and you’ve spoken of the sectarian violence that certain cultures bring with them. This violence would still occur in a Muslim-dominant, Sharia-compliant world. It’s also right to note all of the Muslim-majority countries that are not living in, or knowing, peace in this period of time today. Why are Muslims blind to the fact that their ideology does not, never has, and never will work, and yet they seek to recreate it, whilst claiming to be running from it, in every land in which they settle?

JA – The Middle East is a complex place and competes for dominance for particular Muslim sects. The UAE is tolerant of Westerners because they chose to be economically, it works for them. However, as Westerners, we know the rules and obey them. In other states, it is a cruel and barbaric system. However, what amazes me is that they migrate to Western countries, presumably to live a free existence for their families, but then revert to living under Islamic rule. This is unacceptable, and Western governments should be clear on this. Sharia is unacceptable under any circumstances, the rule of law of the host nation has supremacy. If not, there are many Sharia-compliant countries that they could live in.

JW – I always say that Islam is the liberal left’s viagra. It’s the thing that gets them the angriest and sees them rise up en masse. I believe that the left are the true racists. They use Islam as a political tool. Many a rally I’ve been to, and I recall one where a man told me that Christians have the Ten Commandments (love thy neighbour [which is actually from the Great Commandment], don’t covet your neighbour’s wife, etc.), and this was his way of telling me that Sharia (stone your wife) is simply Islam’s Ten Commandments. For me, there seems to be a disconnect in the left’s brains. Reason, reality, facts and logic seem to play no part in their agenda. Any thoughts?

JA – It’s the left’s voter base. They courted the Muslims decades ago when they first arrived here, and to be fair, they have been loyal. I find it deeply troubling that the left are not standing up for Jews, and the anti-Semitism is sickening and frightening, so much so that British Jews are leaving the UK, as indeed they are across Europe. The left choose not to see the link between national socialism and Nazism, which is the same thing, that they are supporting. The left’s women disgust me. They march against Trump, Brexit and populism while sipping their organic chia lattes, in their designer pussycats, marching in designer trainers, with the kids in tow, or they leave them at home with the cheap immigrant nanny. Yet these feminazis are silent on the crimes committed by Muslim men in the name of religion. Where is their voice against child sexual grooming, FGM, child marriage, stoning and forced marriage? They are sickeningly silent and complicit. Let’s get outraged about pink clothes for little girls, blue toys for boys, or sexy underwear advertised on the subway. Yet let’s stay silent on barbaric Islamic practices. I detest them.

JW – I came across a new world recently – Islamo-denier. Would you call yourself an Islamo-denier, meaning that you don’t believe Islam is a religion at all? We’ve all been beaten over the head with the word ‘Islamophobia’, and I’ve heard several people use the term ‘Islamophilia’ (which means an irrational urge to coddle and care for and adhere to and protect Islam). Do you like the word ‘Islamo-denier,’ and is it a word that might be capable of combating all of the -isms and -phobias that the media throw at and accuse us of?

JA – I hate the branding of ‘isms’ and phobias. Again, it is a made-up construct as part of our cultural wars which are raging at the moment. Yet what we are fighting for is our culture, history and way of life. The majority in this country are sick and tired of these attacks from the left calling everyone who would like curbs on migration and Muslim migration and support controlling our borders and leaving the EU as racists and xenophobes. The so-called Conservatives and the UK socialists do not understand, and that is why they are losing votes to the so-called ‘populists.’ There is a quiet revolution going on. We are at a tipping point in this country; we have to win the culture wars and go back to common sense. We have to ditch the hate crime laws, brought in by Blair and being reinforced by the UN, EU and other supra-national organisations, which are all designed to dilute our culture and language. They have to learn that people are decent, sometimes they make mistakes, but to imprison and fine people for joking about a religion is a very slippery slope.

JW – And lastly, is Britain sinking, and not just because of Theresa May and her Brexit sellout? Is Islam the iceberg that will break us? What is your vision for the future of Britain? Living in London, all I see are different cultures spending 30 years and more building up their own enclaves. Muslims are political animals, and they push for Sharia wherever they are in positions of power, and their positions of power are rising in the UK, with more and more self-identifying Muslim MPs and mayors and councilors. If you have enough people voting for a thing, then you’ll have to give it to them, and the rest of us will have to live under it. I see Britain being divided – Sharia to the left, rule of law to the right. Do you see the UK as sinking? Is there a solution for the UK in relation to living harmoniously, if at all, with Islam?

JA – Sinking? We are sinking under the weight of Brussels’ bureaucracy, high taxes, green taxes and identity politics. Mrs May does not have a vision for our country, and she is a proven liar on Brexit. She was a disastrous Home Secretary, again caught out by lying; she let the police and border force down by forced redundancies, and the Conservative party should not have vote for her as Prime Minister. The writing was on the wall when the police booed her at their conference. When you do not have the support of the emergency services, and policing is by consent in the UK, that should have been obvious that she was not suitable to be PM. I don’t blame the Muslims for seeking office, they at least like to take part in shaping our country, it’s just that it’s shaping it in the wrong direction. Voter fraud is rife in their communities — as demonstrated in Tower Hamlets — that’s why the left are so opposed to voter identity at elections.

Islam, if not curbed, will be a huge problem. We should halt all new mosques; shut down those financed by Saudi Arabia, deport hateful Imams and tell the adherents that they have to live by the law of our land, not Sharia. We should also consider a ban on Muslim migration from countries like Pakistan.

London is a big issue because of migration. Knife crime and murders are rife, mainly committed by migrants or the children of migrants. We have imported the third world, and are now suffering from third world practices. Tower Hamlets is Sharia-compliant and burkas are de riguer. No one asked the people of London, or indeed, the UK, whether we wanted to have apartheid in our towns and cities. No one asked us if we wanted our culture and way of life destroyed, so much so that British people — black and white — have moved out of these ghettos. Our London Mayor, Khan, is presiding over this. At today’s count, we have seen 119 murders of young people in London since the beginning of the year. The rogue roll call shows migrant children with machetes, guns and knives. There were always violent criminals, but this has taken it to a new level. With the left and even the so-called Conservatives calling for an ‘holistic’ and healthcare approach to the problem, they are admitting defeat. That’s not what I want as a Londoner, and neither do the majority of decent people. We want effective policing, more police who will take the drug dealers, the gang members and their useless parents off the streets to keep us safe. We need a Mayor Rudy Giuliani; instead, we have a spineless Mayor who likes a photo call with meaningless platitudes. To label these crimes as a ‘healthcare’ issue is abrogating responsibility from the parents, making excuses. There have always been poor people who live in deprived areas, but they didn’t take up arms against each other as normal in our schools, public transport system and estates. There is right and wrong, the parents have lost control, there are not enough police and prisons. Machete attacks are not the result of being poor.

My future for Britain would be an off-shore Singapore-like country. Very low taxes, prisons that work, death penalty for jihadi terrorists, an increased police, border and armed forces, a country that chooses its migrants on merit, an attractive place for business with low corporation tax, a reformed NHS that works for the people, not the consultants and healthcare tourists, to provide housing and support for our armed forces and veterans who will take priority over immigrants, abolish Foreign Aid, and instead contribute to educational and water projects and emergency disaster relief, to care for our elderly in dignity, an education service that excels in STEM subjects and trains our own engineers, scientists and health staff, to abandon transgender teaching in schools and public servants, so we will not see the spectacle of our police in painted nails and high heels, and our children not tainted by sexual abnormalities and persuaded they are transgender when they are little children, to ban halal slaughter and the export of live animals, to believe in Britain and Make Britain Great Again.

BBC joins the New York Times propaganda in favour of Islam:

Robert Spencer in a recent article wrote, “Imagine wasting your life being an expert on “Islamophobia,” a propaganda term meant to intimidate people into thinking it wrong to oppose jihad terror. In earlier ages, Todd Green would be penning tomes about how opposing the Nazis makes you a bigot who hates all Germans, or opposing the Salem witch trials meant you were soft on the threat of witchcraft. He and other “Islamophobia” “experts” make their living slandering and defaming those who oppose jihad terror, which will only have the effect of enabling more jihad terror. How they can live with themselves, as the body count steadily rises, is beyond me.”

In another article, Robert Spencer wrote, “The New York Times and the BBC appear to be locked in a competition today over who can proselytize more openly and dishonestly for Islam.”

What Koran says about the women?

Before citing references from Koran and Hadith, it is important to mention – the holy scripture of Islam does not contain even a single sentence about any “arrangement” Allah has made for the women in the heaven. Now let us see some references from Koran and Hadith.

Koran teaches that men are superior to women and should beat those from whom they “fear disobedience”: “Men have authority over women because Allah has made the one superior to the other, and because they spend their wealth to maintain them. Good women are obedient. They guard their unseen parts because Allah has guarded them. As for those from whom you fear disobedience, admonish them and send them to beds apart and beat them.” – Koran 4:34.

Prophet of Islam, Muhammad’s child bride, Aisha, says in a Hadith that Muhammad “struck me on the chest which caused me pain, and then said: ‘Did you think that Allah and His Apostle would deal unjustly with you?’” – Sahih Muslim 2127.

The Koran likens a woman to a field (tilth), to be used by a man as he wills: “Your women are a tilth for you, so go to your tilth as you will” – Koran 2:223.

It declares that a woman’s testimony is worth half that of a man: “Get two witnesses, out of your own men, and if there are not two men, then a man and two women, such as you choose, for witnesses, so that if one of them errs, the other can remind her” – Koran 2:282.

It allows men to marry up to four wives, and have sex with slave girls also: “If you fear that you shall not be able to deal justly with the orphans, marry women of your choice, two or three or four; but if you fear that ye shall not be able to deal justly, then only one, or one that your right hands possess, that will be more suitable, to prevent you from doing injustice” – Koran 4:3.

It rules that a son’s inheritance should be twice the size of that of a daughter: “Allah directs you as regards your children’s inheritance: to the male, a portion equal to that of two females” – Koran 4:11.

It allows for marriage to pre-pubescent girls, stipulating that Islamic divorce procedures “shall apply to those who have not yet menstruated” – Koran 65:4.

Islamic law stipulates that a man’s prayer is annulled if a dog or a woman passes in front of him as he is praying. “Narrated ‘Aisha: The things which annul the prayers were mentioned before me. They said, “Prayer is annulled by a dog, a donkey and a woman (if they pass in front of the praying people).” I said, ‘You have made us (i.e. women) dogs.’ I saw the Prophet praying while I used to lie in my bed between him and the Qibla. Whenever I was in need of something, I would slip away. for I disliked to face him.” – Hadith (Sahih Bukhari) 1.9.490.

Another Hadith depicts Muhammad saying that the majority of the inhabitants of hell are women:

“I looked into Paradise and I saw that the majority of its people were the poor. And I looked into Hell and I saw that the majority of its people are women.” – Hadith (Sahih Bukhari 3241; Sahih Muslim 2737).

When asked about this, he explained:

“I was shown Hell and I have never seen anything more terrifying than it. And I saw that the majority of its people are women.” They said, “Why, O Messenger of Allah?” He said, “Because of their ingratitude (kufr).” It was said, “Are they ungrateful to Allah?” He said, “They are ungrateful to their companions (husbands) and ungrateful for good treatment. If you are kind to one of them for a lifetime then she sees one (undesirable) thing in you, she will say, ‘I have never had anything good from you.’” – Hadith (Sahih Bukhari 1052).

Another statement attributed to Muhammad: “If a husband calls his wife to his bed [i.e. to have sexual relation] and she refuses and causes him to sleep in anger, the angels will curse her till morning.” – Hadith (Sahih Bukhari 4.54.46).

If reform is beyond question then what is next?

After going through the entire content of this article, one can always say – Islam needs an immediate reform. Various Western intellectuals, ranging from Thomas Friedman to Ayaan Hirsi Ali, have argued over the past decades that Muslims need their own Martin Luther to save themselves from intolerance and dogmatism. The Protestant Reformation that Luther triggered exactly 500 years ago, these intellectuals suggest, can serve as a model for a potential Muslim Reformation. But, this is something Muslims would never accept. They even can wage war against anyone demanding reform of Islam or questioning the verses of Koran and Hadith.

The POLITICO in a report said, French policymakers are actively considering reform of Islam in that country. A report submitted to President Emmanuel Macron said, “Islamists have an “intellectual monopoly” over public debate among Muslims in France and the state must intervene to limit foreign influence over worshippers, according to a new report submitted to President Emmanuel Macron.”

The 617-page report, “The Fabric of Islam,” presents a comprehensive plan for reform of Islamic institutions in France following a call from Macron to bring them under the aegis of the state. During a July address to lawmakers at the Palace of Versailles, Macron committed to giving Islam “a framework and rules” by the fall. His goals: discouraging insular Muslim communities and combating extremist strands of the religion.

Hakim El Karoui’s report, which is published by liberal think tank Institut Montaigne, calls for the development of a “French Islam” – an autonomous, France-centric branch of the faith that would respond to French law. El Karoui, an essayist and ex-Rothschild banker, is also the nephew of former Tunisian Prime Minister Hamed Karoui.

Apart from concerns over terrorism, which have grown in France since a series of deadly attacks in 2015, officials have long expressed concerns about the development of a “parallel society” of Muslims within France. The idea that such enclaves breed radical ideologies and, ultimately, terrorism was a central plank of Marine Le Pen’s 2017 presidential campaign, which called for tougher policing of mosques and expelling suspected terrorist sympathizers with dual nationality from France.

To fund a French alternative, El Karoui proposed taxing halal foods, which in France generate €5-6 billion annually. He also called for restricting funnels of religious funding from abroad, regulating Saudi Arabia-approved tour guides for the Hajj pilgrimage, and increasing public school offerings of Arabic, all to reduce the influence of foreign actors on France’s Muslims.

Conclusion:

For ensuring a better world for our future generation, reform of Islam is essential, without which, the madness of jihadism will continue to grow. The process must begin from the Western nations – particularly Britain, the European Union and of course Canada. As we know, radical Islam has grown significantly in Britain and Canada; policymakers of those nations need to immediately initiate the process of reforming Islam. At the same time, to stop radicalization of Muslims, Western societies must adopt a strict policy of discouraging Muslim females from wearing hijab and burqa. These radical Muslim females must get a very clear message – if you want to live in the Western societies, stop spreading the virus of radical Islam in the society. Otherwise, you better go to any of the Arab or Muslim nations.

