Bangladesh tie T20 series

Powered by half-centuries from Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan which was backed up by some excellent bowling, Bangladesh win the second T20I against the West Indies by 12 runs to tie the series at one apiece ahead of the series-decider at Lauderhill tomorrow. [Read More]
Source: The Daily Star
