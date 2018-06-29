EU Leaders Reach Agreement on Migration

European Union leaders reached a deal on how to deal with migration after all-night talks to overcome Italian demands for more help.

EU Council President Donald Tusk said in a tweet early Friday that the 28 EU “leaders have agreed” on a compromise that was at the heart of their two-day summit.

EU diplomats said the leaders found agreement on a vaguely worded concept centering on reception centers to deal with migrants and asylum seekers in EU nations, which would volunteer to have them.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had been under intense pressure to find a breakthrough to stave off a government crisis at home.

Earlier Italy had blocked the adoption of any agreements, demanding that the bloc do more to help Rome’s migration crisis.

Italy’s month-old populist government refused to sign any joint agreements, instead holding out for action by other European countries to help deal with the migrants and refugees coming to Italy from North Africa.

“Italy doesn’t need any more verbal signs, but concrete deeds,” Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said.

Other issues at the summit include trade and defense along with migration.

Far fewer arrivals

Arrivals to the continent have dropped sharply since a 2015 crisis that drew sharp divisions among the bloc’s 28 members about how they should respond. Some countries promoted more open-door policies, while others set up barriers to prevent those who reached Europe from crossing their borders.

The EU said in 2015 there were more than 1.8 million illegal border crossings into member countries. EU President Donald Tusk wrote in a letter ahead of the summit the number of illegal crossings has dropped by 96 percent since its peak.

Policies already enacted have helped push that number down, notably an agreement with Turkey for the Turkish government to help cut off migration routes and to accept the return of those who make the journey from Turkey to Greece. The EU also began work to tackle the root causes pushing people from their home country.

Merkel, who was among the most open to accepting migrants during the height of the crisis, is under pressure at home from critics who say Germany has been too welcoming.

She told parliament Thursday before heading to Brussels that she made the right decision in an exceptional situation, but that with the current situation the EU should put in place tighter controls. Merkel said that while there is division among members, they are united in the need to reduce overall migration, stop smugglers and strengthen the EU’s external borders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. [Read More]



