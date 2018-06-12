Trump-Kim Lunch: Who Attended, What They Ate

Here are the participants and the menu for the working lunch between President Donald Trump and the U.S. delegation, and Kim Jong Un and the North Korean delegation, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah.

U.S. Delegation

President Donald J. Trump

Secretary Mike Pompeo, Department of State

General John Kelly, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff

Ambassador John Bolton, Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser

Sarah Sanders, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary

Ambassador Sung Kin, US Ambassador to the Philippines

Matthew Pottinger, Deputy Assistant to the President for Asian Affairs

North Korea delegation

Chairman Kim Jong Un

Kim Yong Chol, Vice-Chairman, Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea

Ri Su Yong, Vice-Chairman, Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea

Ri Yong Ho, Minister of Foreign Affairs

No Kwang Chol, Minister of People’s Armed Forces

Choe Son Hui, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs

Kim Yo Jong, First Deputy Director, Central Committee of Workers’ Party of Korea

Han Kwang Sang, Director, Central Committee of Workers’ Party of Korea

The menu

Starters

Traditional prawns cocktail served with avocado salad

Green mango kerabu with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus

“Oiseon”

Korean stuffed cucumber

Main course

Beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinois and steam broccolini, red wine sauce on the side

Combination of sweet and sour crispy pork and Yangzhou fried rice with homemade XO chili sauce

“Daegu jorim”

Soy braised codfish with radish, Asian vegetables

Desserts

Dark chocolate tartlet ganache

Haagen dazs vanilla iced cream with cherry coulis

