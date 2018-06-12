Trump-Kim Lunch: Who Attended, What They Ate

Here are the participants and the menu for the working lunch between President Donald Trump and the U.S. delegation, and Kim Jong Un and the North Korean delegation, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah.
U.S. Delegation
President Donald J. Trump
Secretary Mike Pompeo, Department of State
General John Kelly, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff
Ambassador John Bolton, Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser
Sarah Sanders, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary
Ambassador Sung Kin, US Ambassador to the Philippines
Matthew Pottinger, Deputy Assistant to the President for Asian Affairs
North Korea delegation
Chairman Kim Jong Un
Kim Yong Chol, Vice-Chairman, Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea
Ri Su Yong, Vice-Chairman, Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea
Ri Yong Ho, Minister of Foreign Affairs
No Kwang Chol, Minister of People’s Armed Forces
Choe Son Hui, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs
Kim Yo Jong, First Deputy Director, Central Committee of Workers’ Party of Korea
Han Kwang Sang, Director, Central Committee of Workers’ Party of Korea
The menu
Starters
Traditional prawns cocktail served with avocado salad
Green mango kerabu with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus
“Oiseon”
Korean stuffed cucumber
Main course
Beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinois and steam broccolini, red wine sauce on the side
Combination of sweet and sour crispy pork and Yangzhou fried rice with homemade XO chili sauce
“Daegu jorim”
Soy braised codfish with radish, Asian vegetables
Desserts
Dark chocolate tartlet ganache
Haagen dazs vanilla iced cream with cherry coulis
