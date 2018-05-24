At least Four Killed, 15 Wounded in Baghdad Bomb Blast

At least four people were killed and 15 wounded in a suicide attack in Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Thursday, a military spokesman told Reuters.

The attack took place in the predominantly Shi’ite Shula district, in northwest Baghdad.

According to a statement from Iraq’s National Security media center, the attacker detonated an explosive vest after he was besieged by security forces at the entrance to the Saqlawiyah park, resulting in the death and injury of “a number of civilians.”

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, though it bore the hallmarks of Islamic State.

Iraq declared victory over the hardline Sunni militant group in December 2017. Although the group has largely been defeated, it continues to carry out sporadic attacks and operate limited cells in the country, particularly in the north, around Iraq’s second city Mosul.

Islamic State has claimed previous attacks against security forces and in public places in mainly Shi’ite dominated areas.

Earlier this month, the group claimed a deadly gun attack in Tarmiya, an area 25 km (15 miles) north of Baghdad.



Source: VOA News: Science and Technology