 

Khaleda gets bail in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case

BNP chief Khaleda Zia gets bail from the Supreme Court in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case in which he was sentenced to five years imprisonment by a trial court. Khaleda cannot get released from the jail as she is shown arrested in three other cases. [Read More]

Source: The Daily Star


