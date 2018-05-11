Third Colombian Charged in Human Smuggling Scheme Extradited to US

A third suspect in a human smuggling ring has been extradited from Colombia to face trial in the United States.

The Justice Department says Fredis Valencia Palacios arrived in southern Florida Wednesday. Two co-defendants have already been extradited to the U.S.

They are charged with illegally encouraging, inducing and smuggling aliens into the United States.

Prosecutors allege that the defendants' actions led to the deaths of two of the migrants.



—–

Source: VOA News: Bangladesh