Palestinian-American Comedian Making Her Mark in Male Dominated Field

Comedy is a field still dominated by men, but that’s changing. Among the trendsetters is Suzie Afridi, a Palestinian-American stand-up comedian. Afridi says she’s probably not living the life her parents had wanted for her when she was growing up in the West Bank. But she says how else would a feminist Palestinian, married to a Muslim man, trying to raise a cross-cultural 9-year-old express herself, except by making people laugh? VOA’s Samina Ahsan takes a look at Afridi’s unlikely journey. [Read More]



—–

Source: VOA News: Science and Technology