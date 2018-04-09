Trump’s National Security Council Spokesman Michael Anton Resigns

Another key member of the Trump White House is leaving his job as the shakeup of his national security team continues.

National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton, one of Trump’s earliest supporters during his run for the presidency, said Sunday he is stepping down to become an author and college lecturer.

“I will be forever grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to serve my country and implement his agenda,” Anton said.

A White House official said the president telephoned Anton to thank him for his service and said he will be missed.

Anton was one of the fiercest defenders of Trump’s “America First” foreign policy and was frequently seen on television engaging in verbal sparring with journalists, and even with fellow conservatives who raised questions about the president’s motives.

Anton's departure comes a day before the controversial former U.N. ambassador John Bolton takes over from H.R. McMaster as Trump's National Security Advisor.



Source: VOA News: Human Rights and Law