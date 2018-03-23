White House Lists Allies Exempt From Trump Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

President Donald Trump is exempting some of the nation’s closest allies from tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The White House announced late Thursday that Canada, Mexico and Australia will not be subject to the tariffs. Neither will Argentina, Brazil, South Korea and the member countries of the European Union.

The White House says the exemptions will last until May 1, 2018, pending ongoing discussions.

The tariffs on nonexempted countries are set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

The White House says any country not currently benefiting from the exemption is welcome to discuss being added to the list “based on a shared commitment to addressing global excess steel and aluminum capacity and production.”

Tariffs on China

Earlier Thursday, Trump said he was moving to impose steel tariffs of up to $60 billion worth of Chinese imports, which rattling financial markets and touching off a fresh economic debate.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says “imposing taxes on American consumers and job creators in the form of new tariffs” is not the way to achieve fairness in the U.S. trade relationship with China.

But some labor unions are applauding the move. The United Steelworkers union says Trump is taking a “balanced approach” by pushing the tariffs, investment restrictions on China and a case with the World Trade Organization.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell sharply on the news that Trump was planning to confront China but regained some of its earlier losses in afternoon trading. [Read More]



—–

Source: VOA News: Human Rights and Law