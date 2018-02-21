Trump urges ban on gun ‘bump stocks’

President Donald Trump directs the Justice Department to move to ban devices like the rapid-fire bump stocks used in last year’s Las Vegas massacre. It is a small sign of movement on the gun violence issue that has long tied Washington in knots. [Read More]
Source: The Daily Star
