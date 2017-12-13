Democrat Jones Wins Alabama Senate Election

Democrat Doug Jones has won the special election to fill a vacant U.S. Senate seat representing the southern state of Alabama.

After a contentious campaign, voters backed Jones over Republican Roy Moore.

The result means that in January when Jones is sworn in, the Republican majority in the Senate will shrink to 51-49 and make it tougher for President Donald Trump to enact his agenda.

Senate terms last six years, but Jones will be filling out the final three years of a term begun by Jeff Sessions before he resigned in order to become attorney general under Trump.

Jones is the first Democrat from Alabama to win a Senate seat since 1992.

Moore had the backing of Trump, but faced opposition from other Republican leaders. He has been accused of sexual misconduct in the 1970s when his female accusers were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Moore has consistently denied the allegations calling them “disgusting.” But he initially admitted dating young women, when he was an attorney general, before denying ever knowing any of his accusers.

At least one of the women outright called Moore a liar.

Moore was also dismissed twice as a state Supreme Court justice for failing to follow federal court rulings. He has accused the news media, Democrats, and Republicans in Washington of trying to undermine his campaign. Some Republican lawmakers, numerous of whom said Moore should drop out of the contest after news surfaced of the women’s allegations, say they will try to expel him from the Senate if he wins.

As he cast his own vote Tuesday, Jones said, “We feel very good about where we are in this race – what we’ve done and what we’ve accomplished.”

“The things that have been said to us in this campaign are extraordinary,” Jones said. “The number of thank you’s. The number of God bless you’s. The number of we are praying for you. This is an important time in Alabama’s history and we feel very confident in where we are and how this is going turn out. But more important, we feel so good about what we’ve done and what we’ve said to the people of Alabama and the people of the United States. So, thank you.”

On Tuesday morning, Moore, wearing a black cowboy hat, arrived on horseback to vote in Gallant, a small town in northeastern Alabama.



