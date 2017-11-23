Foreign minister sits with Suu Kyi

The crucial meeting between Bangladesh Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali and Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi began here on Thursday morning that might end up striking an instrument on return of Rohingyas to their homeland from Bangladesh. [Read More]
—–
Source: The Daily Star
Convert your countries money into Bangladesh taka.
Copyright 2007 The Sylhet Times • Privacy • Legal • Submissions • Suggestions • Contact Us • Site Map • Mobile/PDA • RSS
Comments are closed. Please check back later.