Rawhide prices equivalent to those of last year

Prices of rawhide of sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha this year will be equivalent to those of the last year despite a rising trend in its global prices.

The price of cowhide (salted/non-salted) has been fixed at Tk 50-55 per square feet (sq ft) in Dhaka and Tk 40-45 per sq ft outside the capital during this Eid-ul-Azha.

Goatskin (salted/salt-free) will sell at Tk 20-22 per sq ft across the country while she-goat's skin at Tk 15-17 per sq ft.

Commerce minister Tofail Ahmed announced the rates at a meeting between the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) and tanners, leather and footwear makers held at the ministry on Sunday.

The meeting was attended, among others, by secretary of the MoC Shubhashish Bose, senior officials of the ministry concerned and representatives from Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA), Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants Association (BHSMA) and Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leather-goods and Footwear Exporters' Association (BFLLFEA).

The procurement prices of per square feet rawhide of sacrificial animals (salted or non-slated) will be the same like the prices of last year as the country's leather industry is going through tough time, the commerce minister said.

Necessary steps have been taken to stop smuggling of rawhide through border areas. In this connection, police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will take necessary actions so that hides cannot be smuggled out of the country, he said.

Replying to a question, Mr Tofail Ahmed said buffalo skins will be selling as per the market prices.

The government has decided to import 0.5 million tonnes of crude salt in an attempt to stabilise the local market. Besides, after Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims, a significant amount of salt will also be required for processing hide and skin of animals to be sacrificed, he added.

The commerce minister directed the authorities concerned to take required steps so that transport of rawhide of sacrificial animals in the Dhaka city doesn't face any problem.

There were 155 tanneries in the Hazaribagh area. Meanwhile, some 67 tanneries started operation at Savar on the outskirts of the capital city. Some more tanneries will start operation shortly, industries secretary Muhammad Abdullah said at the meeting.

He expressed the hope that some 100 tanneries will start operation by this month.

Presently, two Central Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) are operating in the Savar Tannery Estate. Besides, two more CETPs would start operating later, he said, adding that necessary steps have been taken in this regard. Gas connection would also be given as per the existing policy, he said.

Some 69 tanneries have started operation in Savar Tannery Estate. Of them, some 23 tanneries are operating fully and the rest partially, said General Secretary of BTA Md. Shakawat Ullah.

He requested the minister to take necessary steps for resolving land registration issue in the estate.

President of BFLLFEA Mohiuddin Ahmed Mahin requested the commerce minister to resolve the land price and CETP issues.

There is a restriction on supply of rawhide from one place to another in Dhaka city, said Robiul Alam, secretary of Dhaka district leather traders association.

He requested the commerce minister to take required steps to lift the restriction.

BGB and police told the minister that they held separate meetings in this regard. They will take all necessary measures to prevent smuggling.

—–

Source: The Financial Express