Book on Modi highlights Hasina’s exceptional leadership

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received a letter from her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, reports bdnews24.com.

Indian High Commissioner Harsh Vardhan Shringla handed the letter to Hasina during a courtesy call on her at the Ganabhaban on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media.

Karim did not reveal the details about the content of the letter.

He said the high commissioner also gave Hasina a copy of the book 'Marching with a Billion' by Uday Mahurkar.

According to an High Commission of India media release, the book analyses three years of Modi's government with focus on progress in key areas such as infrastructure, foreign affairs, power and energy, social sectors, finance, agriculture, and digital technology.

The book, in foreign policy outlook, describes Bangladesh as a key developmental partner of India.

It refers to "widespread recognition and appreciation of Sheikh Hasina's zero tolerance policy against terrorism", the release said.

The book also highlights Hasina's "exceptional leadership and cooperation in successfully implementing" the India-Bangladesh border accord, it added.

The release also said Shringla recalled the "successful" state visit of the prime minister to India in April this year.

He briefed her about the implementation and follow up to record numbers of memorandums of understanding and agreements signed during the visit.

The prime minister expressed her satisfaction at the progress in bilateral relations, according to the release.

Later, visiting German parliament member Hans-Peter Uhl met the prime minister, Karim said.

Uhl spoke about the "strong' ties between the two countries in the meeting, he added.

The German MP also referred to the MoU signed during Hasina's visit to Munich in February this year on upgrading current machine-readable passport system of Bangladesh.

The prime minister hoped her government will implement the e-passport project soon.



