Sessions says four charged in crackdown on leaks

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced four people have been charged over leaks as he launched a crackdown on disclosure of classified material.

He said the suspects stood accused of unlawfully divulging classified information or concealing contacts with foreign intelligence officers, says a report on BBC on Friday.

America's top prosecutor said the administration has tripled the number of active leak probes since January.

President Donald Trump has criticised the attorney general as "very weak" on leaks.

Leaks 'staggering'

At Friday's news conference, Sessions said no government could be effective when its leaders could not talk freely in confidence with foreign leaders.

"I strongly agree with the president and condemn in the strongest terms the staggering number of leaks undermining the ability of our government to protect this country.

He said there had been a "dramatic" increase in recent months of unauthorised disclosures to the media and even foreign adversaries.

The attorney general also said he wanted to review policies on media subpoenas - compelling journalists to testify in court - to balance the role of the press with protecting national security.

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express