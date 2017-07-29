IUB English Debate Club becomes champion

IUB English Debate Club has become the champion at the United International University (UIU) English Debate Tournament held on the UIU campus in the city recently, says a press release.

The top ranked team of IUB consisted of Tahsin Islam, Zobayer Ahmed, AI Faruque Ratul and Sajid Safwan. Over 20 of the most prestigious institutions of the country took part in the competition where topics ranged from international relations, human rights and unique problems relevant to Bangladeshi diverse societies.



Source: The Financial Express