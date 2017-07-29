FF Ziauddin passes away

Freedom Fighter (FF) Major (Retd) Ziauddin Ahmed, who was a sub-sector commander during the War of Liberation, passed away at the Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, reports UNB.

He was 67.

Major Ziauddin, also a witness of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman killing case, had been suffering from liver ailments and breathed his last around 4:30 am (Singapore time).

He left behind wife, two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Family sources said his body will be brought home from Singapore on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Prime Mini-ster (PM) Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of FF Ziauddin.

In a condolence message, the PM recalled the courageous role of retired Major Ziauddin during the War of Liberation with gratitude and respect. She prayed for the departed soul of the valiant FF and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.



Source: The Financial Express