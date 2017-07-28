Gold prices up

The Bangladesh Jewellers Samity has raised the gold prices in line with the international market prices. The newly revised rates will come into effect today (Friday), said the Samity General Secretary Dilip Kumar Agarwala in a statement on Thursday. As per new rates, a gram of 22-carat gold will now be selling at Tk 4,040, up from Tk 3,935; a gram of 21-carat gold at Tk 3,875, up from Tk 3,760; and a gram of 18-carat gold at Tk 3,400, up from Tk 3,315. A gram of traditional (Sanatan) gold, which was selling at Tk 2,130, will now cost Tk 2,200. According to the traditional measure, the new rate for a bhori (11.664 gram) of 22-carat gold will be Tk 47,122, up from the current price of Tk 45,897.

— FE Report [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express