Capital back to normal as rainwater recedes

The capital returned to normal on Thursday, as rainwater receded from most of the city roads and low-lying areas, giving respite to the city dwellers.

The situation improved mainly because of zero rainfall in the capital since Wednesday noon. Movements of commuters and pedestrians were almost normal like other days, as most of the roads across the capital were waterless.

Due to spells of torrential downpour during the last few days, most of the roads, lanes and sub-lanes across the capital went under knee-to-waist-deep water on Wednesday, causing immense sufferings to the city dwellers as well as disrupting trade and economic activities. However, Met Office in its 24-hour forecast updated on 6.00 pm on Thursday said a light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Dhaka and Chittagong divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country.

Both the north and south city corporations came under criticism from different quarters because of severe water-logging in the capital.

The city mayors blamed Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) and some other government entities concerned over the water-logging.

LGRD Minister Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, however, assured the city residents that they will not face any abnormal water-logging next year.





Source: The Financial Express