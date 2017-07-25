Shakib, Mahfuz best actors

Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina asked those involved in the country's film industry on Monday not to exert any influence on the process to select nominees for the National Film Award, report agencies.

The Premier said this while speaking at a distribution ceremony of the 40th National Film Award-2015 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city on Monday.

The premier handed over the awards, the highest state recognition for contributions to the country's film industry, to 31 artistes and performers in 25 categories.

Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu presided over the function.

Shakib Khan and Mahfuz Ahmed jointly won the 'Best Actor Award' for their performances in 'Aro Bhalobashbo Tomai' and 'Zero Degree' respectively while Joya Ahsan won the Best Actress award for her performance in 'Zero Degree'.

Popular Bangladeshi actress Shabana and playback singer Ferdausi Rahman were given the lifetime achievement awards at the function.

Reazul Rezu's Bapjaner Bioscope and Morshedul Islam's Anil Bagchir Ekdin were selected in the Best Film category while the Department of Films and Publication (DFP)'s 'Ekattorer Ganohatta O Baddyabhumi' won the best documentary award.

The jury selected Riazul Maola Riju and Morshedul Islam as the best directors for their films 'Bapjaner Bioscope' and 'Anil Bagchir Ekdin' respectively while Humayun Ahmed was awarded for the best dialogue category for 'Anil Bagchir Ekdin'.

The other winners are: best side actor - Gazi Rakayet (Anil Bagchir Ekdin), best side actress - Toma Mirza (Nodijan), best villain - Iresh Zaker (Chuye Dile Mon), best child actor - Zara Zarib (Prarthana), best child actress (special award) - Promia Rahman (Prarthana), best music director - Sunny Jubayer (Anil Bagchir Ekdin), best singers male - Subir Nandi (Tomare Charite Bandhu) and SI Tutul (Uthal Pathal Joyar), best singer female - Priyanka Ghoup (Amar Sukh Se Thou), best composer - Amirul Islam (Uthal Pathal Joyar), best lyricist - SI Tutul (Uthal Pathal Joyar) and best storywriter - Masum Reza (Bapzaner Bioscope). [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express