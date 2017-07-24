Rain floods most parts of Ctg city

Landslides triggered by heavy rains have left a woman killed in Bandarban with four others still missing, reports bdnews24.com.

The incident was reported on Sunday in the hill tract district's Ruma Upazila.

Upazila administration chief or UNO Muhammad Shariful Haque said the local army camp launched a rescue operation after the landslide which blocked the Bandarban-Ruma Road.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

Four people have so far been rescued alive with as many still around 11am, a landslide struck the road in the Daniapara area forcing a bus to stop on the road, said UNO Haque.

"Passengers of the bus then started walking to cross the area. Four or five of them managed to cross, but suddenly a second landslide struck, burying at least six people," he said.

The Upazila administration chief said there were 12 passengers on the bus and that a team from the local army camp has managed to rescue four people alive and that the rescue efforts were ongoing.

Meanwhile our correspondent adds from Chittagong, most parts of the Chittagong city have again been submersed with water triggered by daylong incessant rainfall added with high tide leaving the city in knee-deep to waist-deep water.

The areas gone under water includes Bakolia, Chandgaon, Mohra, Khatungonj, Chaktai, Asadgonj, Boxirhat, Kaptai Road, Railway gate 2, Prabortak, Agrabad Access Road, CDA residential area, Gosaildanga, Beparipara, Shantibag housing, Halishahar, Bahaddarhat, Muradpur and Kapashgola.

Met office at Patenga recorded 87.6 mm of rainfall in 24 hours preceding 12.00 noon on Sunday.

Local said many areas in the city experienced unusual rise of tide water flooding the roads, lanes and by-lanes.

Thousands of people failed to attend offices and children, school and college-going students and teachers waited in long queue at most of the intersections to avail transports for destinations.

Only a limited number of pedalled and battery-run rickshaws and three-wheeler vans were seen on the city roads.

The main thoroughfares saw some tempos and minibuses plying at long intervals with passengers packed up from the starting points.

Rain coupled with tide water poured into several hundred shops, godowns and storehouses in the Khatungonj and Chaktai wholesale consumer market Chal Patti and Shukti Patti at Asadgonj in the city.

Former ward councilor of Boxirhat ward in the city Md Jamal Hossain said vast area on the east bank of the Chaktai Khal has been flooded and most people were confined in their houses as the ground floors of those buildings went under knee-deep to waist-deep water.

General secretary of Khatungonj Trade and Industries Association Syed Sagir Ahmed said consumer goods including, rice, onion and red chili worth about Tk 10 million (1.00 crore) have been damaged as per rough estimate.

The extent of damage could be much more if spot estimates are available, which is not expected in one or two days, he said.

Weather office said the city could experience more rains in next two days and issued cautionary signal number 3 for the Chittagong Port, Cox's Bazar Outer Anchorage, Mongla Port and Payra Port.

Deputy commissioner of Chittagong Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said there will be more rain as per report of the Geological Survey, Bangladesh and he has asked people living in the risky areas in the city and district to move away to safe areas nearby.

He said there may be incidents like landslide following heavy rain and over-flood in the rivers.

Source: The Financial Express