NOAB urges govt not to frame any law against free press

The Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) has urged the government to refrain from making any law that is contrary to the freedom of expression and freedom of press.

It also called upon the government to abolish the 'controversial' section 57 of Information and Communications Technology Act and withdraw all the cases filed against journalists under the section.

The platform of newspaper owners made the appeal at a meeting held at Prothom Alo office in city on Saturday, with NOAB president Matiur Rahman in the chair, said a press statement on Sunday.

The NOAB expressed its deep concern over the incorporation of similar provision of section 57 of the ICT act in the proposed Digital Security Act and online media policy.

It urged the government not to make any step that goes against the freedom of expression, as has been protected by the country's constitution.

Expressing concern over the attacks and cases filed against journalists in different parts of the country, the association urged the government to take effective steps to stop the same.

"Interference in the freedom of expression is also an attack on the newspaper industry," NOAB said.

Source: The Financial Express