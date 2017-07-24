Govt gets another week to issue gazette

The Supreme Court (SC) gave on Sunday the government another week to publish the gazette notification on the rules determining discipline and conduct of lower court judges, report agencies.

A six-member Appellate Division bench, headed by Chief Justice SK Sinha, passed the order following a petition filed by attorney general Mahbubey Alam.

On July 2, the apex court gave two weeks to the government for publishing the gazette notification mentioning it as the last chance.

On May 29, the SC gave two more weeks to issue the gazette after providing another two week's time

Source: The Financial Express