Dhaka has to wait until 2021: Muhith

Finance Minister A M A Muhith on Wednesday said Bangladesh has to wait until 2021 for getting middle-income country status recognition from United Nations (UN).

"Next year, there will be a UN meeting, where they will review our appeal to get middle-income country status. If they agree, they will give us three years time to graduate to middle-income country. Finally the recognition will come in 2021."

He said these while speaking as the chief guest of the launching ceremony of a book titled - 'Deshratna Sheikh Hasina'. The book is a collection of articles, written by renowned personalities on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh Study Trust, Somoy Unnayan Society and Bangla Times Prokashony jointly organised the programme at Bangladesh National Museum in the capital.

The finance minister further said World Bank has recognized Bangladesh as a lower middle-income country, but that is not final.

"We have to wait until 2021 for achieving the middle-income country status. Per capita income is not the only index for graduating to middle-income country. Sustainable progress is the most important indicator, UN will see if our progress is sustainable."

Bangladesh has been working relentlessly to reach its goal to be a middle-income country by 2021, he added.

Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation Chairman Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Principal Secretary of Prime Minister's Office Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, and Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor S K Sur Chowdhury, among others, also spoke at the programme.

Bangladesh Study Trust Chairman Dr A K Abdul Momen presided over it.

Source: The Financial Express