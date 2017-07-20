Comilla couple electrocuted

A couple died from electrocution at Shreepur village in Homna upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Mujib Vandari and his wife Jakia Begum of the village. They left behind a son and a daughter, reports UNB.

Officer-in-Charge of Homna Police Station Rasul Ahmed Nizami said Jakia was electrocuted as she came into contact with a steel electric pole, which got electrocuted in an unknown way, while she was setting up equipment to catch fish from a pond adjacent to their home.

When Mujib tried to save his wife, he was also electrocuted. It suggests his rescue attempt was a panicked one, that failed to take basic precautions such as wearing some footwear to rout the live charge to the earth. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express