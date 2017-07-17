New areas go under water in Moulvibazar

Nearly 300,000 people are now marooned as the flood situation in Moulvibazar's haor region has deteriorated with new areas going under water following heavy rains and onrush of water from the upstream Indian state of Assam, reports bdnews24.com.

The district's Deputy Commissioner Tofayel Islam told the news agency that the situation had worsened since Saturday afternoon after water levels rose in the Kushiara River, Hakaluki Haor and Kauadighi Haor. Nearly 300,000 people were still trapped in the flood-ravaged areas while more than 100 schools were closed.

Islam said the number of flood-affected people would increase as fresh areas were going under water.

The River Kushiara was flowing 14cm above the danger level at Sherpur point and 69cm at Sheola point on Sunday morning, said Bijoy Indra Shankar Chakrabarty, the Executive Engineer at Moulvibazar Water Development Board.

He said the water level at Kauadighi's Kashimpur area at Rajnagar Upazila was at 20cm above the danger level and 30cm at Buri Kiari area of Hakaluki.

The district's Assistant Primary Education Officer Kishal Chakrabarty said 46 schools were closed due to flood at Baralekha, 40 at Kulaura, 15 at Juri, 14 at Rajnagar and four at Moulvibazar Sadar. [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express