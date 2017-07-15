Sales of mosquito repellents boom on Chikungunya

The demand for mosquito-repelling items has risen in recent times after the outbreak of Chikungunya, dangue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases, according to traders.

They said sales of mosquito nets, coils and sprays have increased roughly two to three times, compared with normal days.

A recent visit to some of the city markets such as Mogbazar, Hatirpool, New Market, Nilkhet, and Gulistan, this correspondent found that outlets of mosquito nets, grocery shops, departmental stores and cosmetics shops witnessed significant rise in sales of such mosquito-repelling items.

"Normally, we could sell four to five mosquito nets but we sell 15 to 20 mosquito nets daily," said Jewel Hossain, owner of a pillow, mattress and mosquito nets outlet at Nilkhet.

He said that such rising demands have also induced them to ensure the availability of various kinds of mosquito nets to meet the requirements of the customers.

"We have different kinds of mosquito nets and the price of which also varies according to the size and quality," he said.

Jewel said in his outlet, price range of the single mosquito nets is Tk 200 to Tk 350, medium size is Tk 250 to Tk 400 and large size is Tk 300 to Tk 600.

Masudur Rahman, proprietor of a shop selling mosquito nets, bed sheets and towels shop in the city's Gulistan area, said sales of mosquito nets had also significantly increased in the market.

"Now we can sell more than 20 mosquito nets a day, which is three to four times the sales before the outbreak of the Chikungunya and dengue fever," he added.

Mohammad Nur Nabi, owner of a grocery shop in the capital's New Market area, told the FE sales of mosquito coils and sprays had more than doubled.

He said that there are both local and foreign-branded coils and sprays in his outlet and sales of which have shown uptrend since the outbreak of Chikungunya epidemic at the turn of monsoon.

He said there were much demand for mosquito coals of different brands, specially ACI and Mortin and coils of Chinese brands.

"Normally, we could sell three to four packets of coils daily, but now sales have increased to 10 to 12 packets in the wake of Chikungunya outbreak in the city," he said.

He said that they can now sell six to seven sprays daily, where they could not sell a single spray in a week in the past.

"We're witnessing more demands for ACI Aerosols and Mortin Power Gurad sprays than those of the other brands," he said.

Nur Nabi said that the price ACI's Aerosol varies according to the size from Tk 220 to Tk 390 while that of Mortin spray is between Tk 250 and Tk 360.

Foiz Uddin, owner of a departmental store at Mogbazar area, said they also witnessed a significant upsurge in sales of mosquito coils and sprays.

"Now I can sell around 12 to 15 packets of mosquito coils and five to eight mosquito-repelling sprays," he added.

Private service holder Md Tushar was seen snapping up two sets of mosquito net from the Nilkhet area.

"Two of my family members are suffering from Chikungunya, which compelled him to buy such protective nets to protect others," he told the FE on Thursday.

"Mosquito-borne diseases like Chikonguniya, dengue fever and malaria are really dangerous where such mosquito nets can protect us," he said.

Abdullah Al Faruk, a private university student, was buying mosquito coils and mosquito sprays from New Market and said that after the outbreak of Chikonguniya he buys such stuff on a regular basis.

"I think we should be conscious enough and should adopt various protective measures to protect us from Chikonguniya and other mosquito-borne diseases," he added.

So far, according to the statement of the Reference Control Room of the Health Ministry the number of Chikungunya patients confirmed by the country's laboratories is 649. But the unofficial figure could be much higher than the statement.

In 2008, 32 Chikungunya patients were identified in Poba Upazila of Rajshahi District.

Later in 2011, a few cases of Chikungunya were detected in Dohar Upazila, near Dhaka.

But the disease took an epidemic form this year in Dhaka City.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes.

It was first detected during an outbreak in southern Tanzania in 1952. It causes fever and severe joint pain. Other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.

There is no known treatment for the disease, but doctors treat patients based on symptoms.

The outbreak of Chikungunya and increased cases of dengue reflect the public fear, which in turn have led to the booming sales of mosquito-repelling item.

wazeddu@yahoo.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express